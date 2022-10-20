Manchester United remove Cristiano Ronaldo against Chelsea | english football

– Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for this game – said the club in an official statement.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been experiencing a troubled moment at Manchester United since pre-season, when he showed his desire to leave to play in the Champions League.

Unsuccessful transfer attempt, the player missed the squad in preparation for competitions, which displeased Ten Hag.

In last Wednesday’s match, against Tottenham, the Portuguese ace did not like not having been used and left the bench in the 44th minute of the second half, before extra time.

Erik ten Hag made three substitutions in the game in two stops. At 44 of the second half and with four minutes of added time, there was a chance for another change in the game. Even so, Cristiano Ronaldo took the direction of the locker room and did not see the final stretch of the 2-0 victory.

It was the second time in the season that Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench and was not used. In the other, in the 6-3 defeat in the classic against Manchester City, the Portuguese stayed until the end, and Erik ten Hag said he didn’t use it in “regarding his career”.

If the removal of Cristiano Ronaldo is maintained only for the game against Chelsea, the ace would have as his next commitment the duel against Sheriff, for the Europa League, next Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s numbers for the season are below what he has traditionally presented in recent seasons for clubs. He played 12 games, scoring two goals and providing one assist.