Marcelinho Carioca talks about the relationship with Fla and Corinthians

On the eve of the final of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo and Corinthians, Marcelinho Carioca spoke to ‘Seleção SporTV’ about the relationship with the two clubs.

The former player was revealed by Rubro-Negro in Rio, but became an idol at Alvinegro in São Paulo. Although his career at Corinthians has marked Marcelinho’s career, his time at Flamengo was not short.

In the Rio de Janeiro team, he arrived at the base in 1986 and went up to the professional level in 1988. There were 242 games played and 49 goals scored until his departure at the end of 1993.

“Flamengo takes care of young people and teenagers, they gave me basic food, medical plan, social worker in my house. Flamengo gave me everything! I’m very grateful, I’m very grateful to the fans”, said the former midfielder.

Still, Marcelinho’s relationship with Corinthians is incomparable. In four stints, he played 433 matches and scored 206 goals.

“But, my friends, Corinthians is my life, my story and my love, where everything happened. Corinthians took me to the world! The bunch of crazy people put me in the Brazilian team, it’s an inexplicable thing”, said the idol of Fiel .

Cry with Paulo Nunes

Following the program, Marcelinho got emotional when talking about his friendship with Paulo Nunes. The SporTV commentator tore praise for the Corinthians idol and brought him to tears.

“I played a final against Marcelinho in children’s, he in Madureira and I in Flamengo. Then he came to our team”, said Paulo Nunes.

“He is a guy that I have the greatest respect and admiration, not only because we are friends, but because of the way he gave himself”, he recalled.

The commentator also detailed the strengthening of the friendship with Marcelinho in the days of Corinthians.

“We talk almost every day. What caught my attention most about Marcelinho was when I went to Corinthians, there I saw what a friend was, someone who could help me. He already owned Corinthians, in my opinion is the biggest idol of the club”, he concluded.