Matthew Perry lived a relationship with Julia Roberts, addictions and a crisis behind the scenes of Friends; see more – Who

Matthew Perry in Friends (Photo: Playback)

While Matthew Perry’s autobiography, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing – Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing in free translation -, which will feature several behind-the-scenes curiosities of the series friendsis not released, let’s recall the curiosities we already know about the 53-year-old writer and actor who played Chandler Bing:

1. The actor refused to do a scene

Matthew told during the talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, in 2017, who had refused to shoot a controversial scene for the sitcom. “There was a story on Friends where Chandler went to a gay club because he really liked the sandwiches there. I called the writers and said, ‘Let’s not do this,'” the actor said.

In the book Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined an Age of Televisionin Saul Austerlitz, there was a more in-depth explanation of the scene: because Chandler’s sexuality was a joke among the characters, including Bing, the writers gave the idea that the character frequented a gay bar just because he liked the tuna and cheese sandwich from there. Friends would mock him the entire episode for that fact.

Matthew did not like the scene at all and refused to record it, stating that this was a joke offensive to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Brooke Shields and Matt LeBlanc in Friends (Photo: Reproduction YouTube)

2. The substances used made him forget to have recorded three seasons

Matthew Perry had already explained that he never wore anything during the filming of friendsbut that doesn’t mean he hasn’t dealt with the consequences of addictions, such as the hangover and the total forgetfulness of having filmed 3 of the 10 seasons of the series.

Matthew Perry in Friends (Photo: Playback)

3. The year Matthew was nominated for best actor was the year he was sober

The actor recently told People in an interview with People about the 2007 Emmys: “Season 9 was the year I was sober all the time. And guess what season I was nominated for best actor? I was like, ‘This must tell me something”.

Matthew Perry playing Chandler Bing in Friends (Photo: Playback)

4. Matthew convinced Julia Roberts to participate in the series… and then they dated!

in the episode The One After the Superbowl, Part II, Susie “Underpants” Moss, played by Julia Roberts, 54, appeared. And Julia’s appearance on Friends spawned one of Hollywood’s most notorious courtships, Roberts and Perry’s courtship, which lasted from 1995 to 1996.

What was only recently revealed by one of the show’s creators, Kevin Bright, is that it was Matthew who convinced the actress to join the series.

Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts in Friends (Photo: Playback)

“Matthew sent a fax to Julia inviting her to record with us, and she replied right away saying that she would only accept if he wrote a thesis on quantum physics. And then, the next day, he faxed the thesis”, told the screenwriter in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter.

5. The actor suffered from chronic anxiety during filming

Friends: Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc (Photo: Playback)

during the special Friends: The ReunionMatthew made revelations about his mental health during filming, confirming that he not only suffered from chronic anxiety but also self-torture: “For me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh. And it’s not healthy for sure, but I sometimes I would say a sentence and they wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and go into convulsions. If I didn’t get the laugh I should have, I’d be terrified.”

Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston in Friends (Photo: Playback)

In an interview with the program todayJennifer Aniston, 53, revealed that she had never realized the star’s anxiety: “I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture that was imposed on Matthew Perry. If he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation he felt. .. Makes a lot of sense”.

6. Suffering from the accordion effect

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox in Friends (Photo: Playback)

During the 10 seasons of Friends, the character Chandler underwent drastic weight changes. Time the character appeared thinner, and in the following season he was already with more kilos. The accordion effect was due to the problems Matthew had with drugs. After a jet ski accident, Matthew began treatment with painkillers, becoming addicted to this medication. In 2000, the actor was also hospitalized with pancreatitis, resulting from alcohol abuse, which changed his weight.

7. Funny and kind behind the scenes too

Maggie Wheeler, 61, who played Janice – owner of the iconic catchphrase “Oh my God!” –, recalled the moments when Matthew made her laugh, recounting where her character’s laugh came from: “Janice’s laugh was born in rehearsals in the first week of recording. Matthew Perry is so funny that I knew I had a great chance of him make me laugh, so I thought it would be nice if I could laugh without breaking character. We were rehearsing our breakup scene when he brought me a huge mug of cappuccino, and before I had even finished taking my first sip, he asked if I wanted another one. His timing was so good and I felt like a laugh was coming, so – necessity being the mother of invention – I invented Janice’s laugh.”

Matthew Perry and Maggie Wheeler in Friends (Photo: Playback)

The actress also talked about another scene she remembers a lot with the character, Chandler. “The recordings were always fun and full of laughter. There’s an episode where I breathe into a paper bag. We rehearsed it several times, and each time Matthew kindly emptied the bag for me. On the night of the recording, amidst the excitement of the scene, he grabbed the bag with great force and burst with a blow that surprised both of us. We used all the strength we had not to burst out laughing – although it was easier for me, as I managed to hide my face in the bag while recompose myself”.