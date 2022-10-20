Microsoft 365: Discover the app that will replace Office

THE Microsoft took advantage of the 2022 edition of its annual event ignite to show, for the first time, a Microsoft 365 teaser. This is the app that will replace Office, adding the company’s productivity programs, such as Word and Excel, and offering new features.

The video was posted on the channel that is now also called Microsoft 365. With just under a minute, the presentation shows the look of the app and some of its features. You can see that the company wants Microsoft 365 to be a kind of hub for everything related to work and productivity, even being able to aggregate content made in other, third-party applications.

What’s New in Microsoft 365

Some of the features brought by Microsoft in the new productivity hub can be seen below. Check out, in free translation, the main highlights:

Search for files shared by specific people

Ready-made templates to help create content

Aggregator of Microsoft and Third-Party Applications

A “feed” space with your upcoming appointments, updates from people you follow, etc.

Microsoft Graph custom recommendations

Easy access to recent files

Everything we now know as Office will become Microsoft 365, not just the app. O official website and mobile app will also undergo the name change. In the Google Play Store, the Office app already appears with Microsoft 365 in parentheses in the name.

Microsoft just didn’t offer a specific window of time for the change to take place for the general public. According to the company, the change of name and apps will happen “in the coming months”.