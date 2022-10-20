Microsoft “confirms” Wolverine game for 2023

The game was announced by Sony in September last year

Microsoft has revealed that Marvel’s Wolverine, a game by one of the studio’s main heroes, could be released in 2023. Despite the title being produced by Insomniac Game in partnership with PlayStation Studios, it seems that Sony’s main competitor is aware of the company’s planning for the coming years.

The information was revealed in the document presented by Microsoft to the UK competition authority, the CMA. The argument was used by the company founded by Bill Gates to justify Sony’s strength in the industry in an attempt to convince the agency to buy Activision Blizzard.

“PlayStation also has a set of titles, first and third party, exclusive to launch in 2023, including Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Horizon, Final Fantasy XVI and Forspoken”, highlights the document sent by Microsoft to the CMA.

Despite confirmation of the game’s release coming from Microsoft, Sony remains silent about the game. However, if the rumors are confirmed, the game would arrive in the same year that Spider-Man 2, another game in partnership with Marvel, would arrive on consoles.

First information released 1 year ago

The first presentation of Marvel’s Wolverine took place during a PlayStation Showcase held in September 2021. At the time, few details had been released by Sony, apart from a small teaser of the new game in partnership with Marvel.

Since then, fans have been in the dark as to what to expect and when the title would become available. Over the course of this year, rumors coming from actors and game officials pointed out that filming for the production of the scenes was in full swing, but no special information was given beyond that.

As it is Sony’s main competitor in the gaming industry, it is extremely natural that Microsoft knows the company’s step-by-step and planning to facilitate market monitoring. Now, however, it remains to be seen whether the game will indeed come to PlayStation next year.

