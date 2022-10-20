Microsoft says Insomniac’s Wolverine could be released in 2023

Although Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was announced for PlayStation 5 with a release date of 2023, something reinforced by the studio this week, it was said that Wolverine would be at the beginning of development and would not have a release date.

According to Tech4Gamers, Microsoft says the game will launch in 2023 in the Activision Blizzard acquisition documentation sent to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is currently investigating the deal.

When discussing Sony’s position in the market, Microsoft says that PlayStation has a wide lineup of exclusives for 2023 such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Horizon, Final Fantasy XVI and Forspoken.