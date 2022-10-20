Microsoft says Insomniac’s Wolverine could be released in 2023

Although Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was announced for PlayStation 5 with a release date of 2023, something reinforced by the studio this week, it was said that Wolverine would be at the beginning of development and would not have a release date.
According to Tech4Gamers, Microsoft says the game will launch in 2023 in the Activision Blizzard acquisition documentation sent to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is currently investigating the deal.
When discussing Sony’s position in the market, Microsoft says that PlayStation has a wide lineup of exclusives for 2023 such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Horizon, Final Fantasy XVI and Forspoken.
It’s unclear if Microsoft has inside information about Sony’s upcoming game release plan or if the claim was a mistake.
In announcing the Wolverine game last year, Insomniac boss Ryan Schneider said the title will follow the idea of the Spider-Man games, respecting the DNA of what makes the character popular but looking for opportunities to make the game. reflect the spirit of the studio.
He also cited that while Wolverine is early in development, what he’s seen ensures the experience will have a gripping narrative and cutting-edge gameplay, with the team creating something truly special.