Millie Bobby Brown, Zoey Deutch and Cláudia Borges: the best Beauty looks of the week – Makeup

Millie Bobby Brown, Zoey Deutch and Cláudia Borges: the best Beauty looks of the week

Millie Bobby Brown

The actress said goodbye to her long hair and risked a straight cut above the shoulders, super modern and stylish. The sleek half-parted hairstyle was chosen. As for the makeup, a very light pinkish nude eyeshadow that combined perfectly with the red lipstick. A look to copy+paste for sure!

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch

Earth tones were the main elements of Zoey Deutch’s makeup for the premiere from his latest movie “Not Okay”. From smokey to lipstick and still the blush in the same tone, they created a harmonic make-up. For the hair, the choice went through a more casual updo.

Claudia Borges

Claudia Borges

Claudia Borges

The presenter dared at SIC’s Summer Party with an inverted green eyeliner that perfectly completed the white dress. To keep her eye on her makeup, she opted for an elaborate braid.

