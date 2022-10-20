Missile destroys building in Ukrainian city; watch







A Ukrainian government building was partially destroyed when it was hit by a missile in yet another allegedly Russian attack in the conflict between the two countries.

Enerhodar’s security circuit cameras recorded the exact moment the building was hit by the artifact.

In the images, it is possible to see the building intact, a flash, and the post-attack destruction.

Watch:

Airstrike and blackouts

Ukraine issued a nationwide air strike alert on Thursday morning, which ended after about an hour and a half.

The warning was triggered from 10:16 am (local time), except in the Crimea region, temporarily occupied by Russian forces, the newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Ukrainian authorities explained that the alarm was raised after Russian military planes took off from the territory of Belarus.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry, for its part, declared that the action was allegedly a “planned patrol of the nation’s air borders”.

The MiG-31K high-performance fighter, which theoretically can carry the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, remained in the air for about an hour and a half. The aircraft was accompanied by two other fighter jets that took off from Baranovichi airfield.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a blackout had been set by authorities in the Ukrainian capital to save energy and “avoid accidents”.

Ukrainian energy company Ukrenergo had already confirmed the possibility of such blackouts earlier this week, especially after Russian attacks on “energy infrastructure in the central and northern regions” of the country.

The internet connection has dropped to around 80% of normal levels in the Kiev area. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the population to limit electricity consumption.

“We will certainly do everything possible to restore the normal energy capacities of our country, but it will take time. Please do not plug in unnecessary appliances and limit the consumption of electricity on those appliances that require a lot of energy”, stressed the president.

* With information from Ansa

