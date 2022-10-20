Moto G82 with 5G and OLED screen is cheap in new promotion – Tudo em Tecnologia

Looking for a good quality smartphone for less than R$ 1700? In this case, the Motorola Moto G82 is a great option to buy in Brazil. After all, it brings a high quality screen, good camera setup and lots of battery. And today, it has a super discount online at R$ 1662 at PIX.

The Moto G82 is built around a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers great quality for both videos and games. In addition, the massive 5,000mAh battery provides power for several hours of use and includes a 30W fast charger.

See too:

Under the hood, the smartphone works with a Snapdragon 695 5G chip combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It also has a 50MP rear main camera with optical image stabilization, Android 12 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

With a killer price, the Motorola Moto G82 is a great purchase option for those looking for value for money:

