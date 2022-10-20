Movie about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard gets trailer; watch

The film Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial won its first official trailer this Wednesday, the 28th, just a month after the production was announced. The film dramatizes the events of the controversial libel trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard which took place in the first half of 2022. The production is ready and will be shown on Tubi streaming on September 30, with the direction of Sara Lohman.

Mark Hapka will interpret Johnny DeppWhile Megan Davis it will be Amber Heard. The cast still has Melissa Marty and Mary Carrie as the actors’ lawyers.

The premise of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is to dramatize the two-month trial involving the two actors, as well as address Depp and Heard’s tumultuous relationship, which resulted in a defamation case.

Judgment Result of the Former Couple

The judgment of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began in April this year and ended in June, with the actress ordered to pay US$ 10 million (about R$ 53.7 million) to her ex. Already the actor had to pay US$ 2 million (about R$ 10.7 million) to Amber.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 2015. Photograph: Kevork Djansezian / REUTERS

Continues after advertising