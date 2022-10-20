Natalie Morales Joins Cast of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show”

One of the most acclaimed/renowned series in the Apple TV+, “The Morning Show” got another big name for its next season — the third, currently in production.

According to information from Variety, Natalie Morales (“CSI: Miami”) is the new name to star in the production. she will play Kate Dantonthe best friend of Stanford’s character Stella (Greta Lee).

In the story, Danton met Lee’s character when the two were part of a startup incubator. The company’s director will also be played by a newcomer to the series, Jon Hamm.

In addition to Morales and Hamm, other names have also been confirmed in the production in recent days, such as those of Nicole Beharie and Tig Notaro. We will also see the return of secondary names from previous seasons, such as Julianna Margulies.

Produced by Charlotte Stoudt, the third season of “The Morning Show” will take the hook from the first two, with the UBA team emerging after the devastating actions of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon).

