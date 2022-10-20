Neto demands experienced players after Corinthians defeat in the final

After Corinthians lost on penalties in the final of the Copa do Brasil, former player Neto vented and said he was “sad as hell”. In his commentary on Rádio Craque Neto, he made demands, above all, to experienced players who did not show up for the penalty shootout and to members of the board.

“Gil could have hit it, Balbuena could have hit it. It didn’t have to be Mateus Vital [a cobrar um dos pênaltis]. More experienced players have to take over, not the boy who has no morals and will never start. I’m sorry, but it wasn’t Mateus who beat him”, he explained. “Corinthians had everything on Fagner’s feet, who should have had more concentration on that”, he amended.

Neto also cited leaders as responsible for the defeat, such as manager Alessandro Nunes [ex-lateral] and football director Roberto de Andrade.

“This is Alessandro’s fault, he should be sent away today. Roberto de Andrade, sent away too, if I were Duílio Monteiro Alves. As I’m not, I don’t have that power. Both of them had to be sent away”, he commented.

On the Flamengo side, Neto praised the work of coach Dorival Júnior and the overcoming of the side Rodinei, who suffered a lot of criticism at the Rio club, but was responsible for the decisive goal on Wednesday night. Even so, the idol of Fiel highlighted the good football of Corinthians in the Maracanã final, especially in the second half.

“Corinthians broke it in the second half,” said Neto. “Corinthians looked for a tie, managed to tie the game, played much more than Flamengo”, he added.

Now, Neto hopes that Corinthians manages to keep coach Vitor Pereira for the 2023 season. “It’s worth believing in the work. For me, Vitor Pereira made a mistake in the first half, but then changed,” he said.