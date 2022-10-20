New UK Prime Minister resigns after 45 days in government | World

Just a month and a half into government, British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned this Thursday (20). She is the third consecutive UK leader to step down early, and the shortest time in office in the country’s history.

Truss, who replaced Boris Johnson at the helm of the country, had already been under strong pressure to resign because of a controversial economic plan that sparked revolt in the market and within his own party.

The plan called for a broad and severe tax cut. and, in parallel, a billionaire loan to cover the hole in public accounts. THE proposal was very poorly received in the country, at a time when the UK inflation topped 10% – the highest rate in 40 years – and sent the pound down to an all-time low against the dollar.

Speaking at the door of Downing Street, the seat of government of the United Kingdom in London, Liz Truss, accompanied by her husband, said that she had already informed her resignation to King Charles III. And that she will remain in office until the Conservative Party chooses another leader – there is still no date set for a new election.

“We set a vision for a low tax and that would allow us to enjoy the freedom of Brexit. I recognize that I cannot deliver the mandate to which I was elected,” she declared.

LETTUCE STAND: Liz Truss’s rule lasted less than British tabloid vegetable; understand joke

2 of 2 British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Downing Street, the seat of government, in London on October 20, 2022. — Photo: Toby Melville/ Reuters British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Downing Street, the seat of government, in London on October 20, 2022. — Photo: Toby Melville/ Reuters

Earlier, the UK government had denied that Truss would leave government before the plan’s implementation date of October 31, and the prime minister’s spokesperson reaffirmed that she would fulfill her term. Soon after, however, she summoned the chairman of her party’s committee responsible for calling new internal elections, Graham Brady.

Over the course of the week, however, the queue of parliamentarians and members of Truss’s own party asking for the current leader’s departure grew. According to the British press, half of the members of the Conservative Party, the acronym that the prime minister deals with, supported the resignation.

Also in the last week, Truss lost two ministers: the finance minister, responsible for the controversial plan, and the interior minister, Suella Braverman, who resigned on Wednesday (19). The departure of Braverman, considered the most hardline of the Truss government, accelerated and deepened the crisis.

The announcement by the new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, was considered the last straw for Truss’ credibility. In Parliament, Hunt announced that he would completely change the plan for Truss, who sat behind the new minister.

“The prime minister has lost control of the government and the confidence of Conservative lawmakers,” said Representative Steve Double, from Truss’s own party, one of those who demanded the resignation.

Liz Truss Appointed Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth

The entry of Liz Truss into the government also took place in a turbulent way. Truss replaced Boris Johnson, who resigned after a series of scandals involving his participation in private parties during the UK’s lockdown period and the allegations of sexual abuse by two high positions in his government.

After a disputed internal election, the Conservative Party elected Truss to replace Johnson.