Neymar’s statement on trial provokes alarm in players

Credit: Buda Mendes – Getty Images

Last Tuesday (18), forward Neymar gave his first testimony in court in Barcelona, ​​giving his version of the case involving the transaction for the Catalonia team in 2013. Asked about his participation in negotiations and in the discussion of contracts , the shirt number 10 of the Brazilian team surprised by saying that he only signed what his father asked him to do. According to UOL Esporte’s “Lei em Campo”, this type of justification is common in Justice, but on rare occasions it is accepted by the judges.

“My father always took care of that and always will. I sign what he says to sign,” Neymar said in his court testimony.

Neymar testified to the Spanish court in the lawsuit filed by DIS about the forward’s transfer to Barcelona in 2013. He stated that the entire negotiation was conducted by his father, and that he signs everything that the businessman sends.https://t. co/Ek9U6ImCTN — Rodrigo Nunes Lois (@rodrigonlois) October 18, 2022

“Except for some peculiarity of the Spanish legal system, one cannot allege ignorance of what is signed, when dealing with a person of legal age and capacity. A defect of will in the legal business, that is, something that can contaminate the free expression of will, must be very well proven. (…) On the occasion of this case, it is worth remembering that FIFA has been working to promote greater transparency in the financial transactions of the football industry, especially with the FIFA Clearing House”, points out Filipe Souza, lawyer specializing in sports law and columnist for Lei em Campo

“First, it is necessary to know whether the Spanish justice system is competent and, if so, whether the practices of which they are accused will be proven. If this is confirmed, although I do not know the legislation of the country, I do not believe that this line of argument exempts Neymar Jr. of responsability. If he signed the documents, he is older and capable, he must answer for his actions. It seems to me that the idea is to try to take off the public image of Neymar Jr. of the case, removing from the media any direct connection between him and the accusation of corruption and corporate fraud. An example is Messi and his father, who were prosecuted and convicted of tax fraud (this is not the case with Neymar, who is responsible for corporate fraud) even with the Argentine saying he didn’t know anything,” says Pedro Cirne Lima, a lawyer. specialist in sports and contract law.

The trial of Neymar and former Barcelona presidents will last until the end of this month, when the Spanish court will give the verdict. The Spanish tax authorities ask for two years in prison for the PSG striker and a fine for those responsible for the transaction. The lawsuit was filed by DIS, the company that brokered the deal at the time, holding 40% of the player’s rights.

In 2013, Barcelona announced the purchase of Neymar for 17.1 million euros. However, it was later discovered that the operation would have cost 57 million euros, and that the additional 40 million would have been paid to the player’s parents’ company. The fact provoked more intense investigations, where it was found that the transaction reached 86.2 million euros.