Nintendo asks fans to be patient and wait for news

It seems that Nintendo is trying to attract the attention of Brazilians, as it recently released several ads for the country, which include the creation of an official national profile on the Twitter platform, an OLED version of the switchincluding physical games with boxes in the country’s language.

There is no doubt that the news ended up driving fans crazy, as they felt loved when they were seen by the Japanese company. But there is one question that cannot be forgotten: what else is ahead?

Well, during the week of BGS 2022, which took place in the city of São Paulo, Bill van Zyll, general manager of Nintendo of America for Latin America, gave an interview and, during the conversation, subtly addressed what Brazilians can wait for the near future.

As discussed by Nintendo’s manager, the news arrived in the country due to the objective of raising Brazil to the same level as other countries in relation to the company’s official presence in the country.

However, it will still be necessary to do much more than that. For this reason, the company is “braining” to bring a higher quality to the launches, be it of hardwares or of games physicists.

However, it is good to emphasize the fact that we must have patience until the whole project is completed, at least that is what van Zyll requested during the interview. This is because this procedure is a gradual process, that is, it grows and develops little by little, although it is already in operation.

Regarding the requests made by Brazilians at the beginning of the year to Nintendo, for the company’s games to be translated into Portuguese, van Zyll asked everyone, once again, for patience, because, for Nintendo, this does not concern just translating a game, special care is taken in this process. He claims:

“Localization is a slow process. Where you need to capture the essence and emotions of games to deliver the complete consumer experience. It is not possible to do this just by translating. So this is a point that needs to be understood. [pelos fãs].”

There are more plans to make others games in Portuguese, however, as mentioned earlier, this is a slow process, but one that is being prepared for the future.