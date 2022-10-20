Nordeste wants to host the Supercup that can have Flamengo x Palmeiras in 2023 – 10/20/2022

Three federations from the Northeast informed CBF of their desire to host the Supercopa do Brasil 2023, which will bring together Flamengo, champion of the Copa do Brasil, and the winner of Série A do Brasileiro, still undefined – Palmeiras leads the tournament eight points ahead. of Inter, with six rounds to go.

Arena Pernambuco, on the outskirts of Recife, Castelão, in Fortaleza, and Arena das Dunas, in Natal, are the options presented. A definition will take place in December and the game is set for January 28 next year. The Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília, is also a competitor.

The CBF recreated the Supercup in 2020, after two editions took place in the early 1990s — Grêmio was champion in 1990 and Corinthians in 1991. The first two tournaments of this new phase, won by Flamengo, were at Mané Garrincha. In 2020, the Cariocas scored 3-0 at Athletico-PR and in 2021 they beat Palmeiras on penalties.

In 2022, the game would take place again in the federal capital on February 20, but the increase in cases of covid-19 there made the presence of the public unfeasible and the confrontation between Atlético-MG and Flamengo took place at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá. , with the victory of the miners.

If Palmeiras is the Brazilian champion and qualifies for the match, it is unlikely that Brasília will be chosen as the host. The column found that the club from São Paulo did not like the treatment received in the city during the Supercup dispute in 2021, against Flamengo. There was a feeling that it was the visitor in a single game match in which the Brazilian confederation is in command.

That’s why the chance of the Northeast grows. Castelão applied in 2022, when Mané Garrincha was made unfeasible, but Atlético-MG took a stand against it because of the large number of Flamengo fans in the region.

The recent fights in games in Ceará and Pernambuco may influence a decision by the CBF. Castelão, whose pitch was invaded by fans in the tie between Ceará and Cuiabá, 1-1, last Sunday, was not banned by the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) because it would harm Fortaleza, which also plays there and had nothing to do with the confusion. But structural problems in the arena that hosted the 2014 World Cup games, such as poor lawn and poorly maintained infrastructure, weigh against it.

In Recife, the problematic game was not at the Pernambuco Arena, but at Ilha do Retiro, home of Sport and a stadium that was banned after the 1-1 against Vasco and the invasion of fans who tried to attack the athletes of the opposing team. There are concerns, however, with security.