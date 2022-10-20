Now go! Harrison Ford is confirmed at Marvel

After much speculation that Harrison Ford would join the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), the confirmation took place this Monday (17). The veteran will even play General Thaddeus Ross in the superhero saga. His debut, however, will take place sooner than expected: in place of Thunderbolts, he already appears in Captain America: New World Order, scheduled for May 3, 2024.

The news was made official by Deadline. The actor joins the cast following the untimely death of William Hurt (1950-2022), who played the role in films like Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Black Widow (2021). New World Order will be Captain America’s fourth film and the first with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) taking on the hero’s shield from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Appearing in Captain America 4, however, does not prevent Harrison Ford from also appearing in the Thunderbolts feature. If confirmed, he will join the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Val (Julia Louis- Dreyfus) and US Agent (Wyatt Russell).

The character could also be related to the Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) and She-Hulk’s (Tatiana Maslany) upcoming projects — whatever they may be. In the comics, Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is obsessed with Bruce Banner. In fact, the interest ended his life.

The army member lost his job, his daughter and his motivation. With no perspective, the character participated in gamma radiation tests to finish off the Hulk once and for all and transformed into the Red Hulk. Marvel’s first anti-hero movie could be the perfect space to tell the general’s story and even help with Bruce and Jennifer’s credibility. The premiere is scheduled for July 25, 2024.

What did you think of Harrison Ford’s casting as the new General Ross? Do you think the veteran is a worthy replacement for William Hurt?