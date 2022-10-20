Nubank: Learn how to share your credit with someone else

O Nubank enables your customers to use the credit their accounts to perform various functions, such as paying bills and shopping. However, what many still don’t know is that fintech now allows users to create an additional card to share credit with others.

With the new feature, the customer of Nubank You can share your limit with anyone, as long as everyone uses their own card. Check it out below and understand how the new modality works.

Nubank shared card

In summary, the card limit can be shared by the Nubank customer through a additional card physical, which must be requested specifically for another person.

In this way, the holder will continue to be responsible for paying the invoice, however, the extra tool will be issued with the name of the person included in the limit.

It is important to point out that the guest must also be a customer of the digital bank. In addition, upon receiving the card, the customer must activate it through the Nubank app. However, although your name is printed on the tool, all purchases made and other notifications will be issued in the name of the account holder.

Check out the step-by-step guide on how to request an additional card and share your credit limit:

Access the Nubank application; On the home page, click on “My cards”; On the physical cards tab, select “Request shared card”; Enter the CPF of the person who will use the card; Select the degree of relationship with this person; Confirm the information and enter a delivery address; Finally, click on “Confirm order”.

Learn how to pay a PIX on your Nubank card

Currently, the PIX It is the most used method of transferring values ​​in the country. Launched in 2020 by the Central Bank, the system has grown every day.

With this in mind and with the objective of expanding the possibilities of payment via PIX, the Nubank created a new service in your application. Now, fintech customers can make a transfer and pay in up to 12 installments.

PIX in installments

O pix in installments is an excellent alternative for those who need to make the transfer, but do not have enough balance in their account at the moment.

So, instead of using the balance, the Nubank allows the customer to make the transaction using the credit available on their card, being able to divide the amount up to 12 times. Either way, recipients receive full payment instantly.

In addition, fintech allows the customer to do a simulation before transferring the amounts to verify the possibility of the installments. However, the feature is being rolled out gradually.

How to pay the Nubank PIX in installments

The operation can be performed in two ways, with a Pix key or with the Pix QR Code. Check out the step by step of both possibilities:

Transaction by a Pix key

Access the app Nubank; Click on the shortcut “Pix Area” and then on “Transfer”; Enter the transaction amount; Enter the Pix key; Confirm the data of who will receive the transfer; Go to “Choose how to transfer” and then “Credit Card”; Choose the number of installments you want; Review the transfer details; Enter your 4-digit password and you’re done.

Transaction by a QR Code

In your Nubank app, access the “Pay” shortcut; Once this is done, select “Pay Pix with QR Code” and, soon after, “Read QR Code”; Scan the code and confirm the data of who will receive the transfer; Click on “Choose how to pay” and then “Credit Card”; Choose the number of installments and review the transfer details; Enter your 4-digit password to complete the operation.