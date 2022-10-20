Nubank surprises customers and announces its newest loyalty plan

O Nubank intends to invest in its loyalty program. In 2023, the fintech is considering launching the Nucoin token. For those who don’t know, in June of this year, the company released the offer to buy and sell and store bitcoin, USDP and ethereum, in a project with Paxos.

According to the digital bank, the institution managed to reach 1.8 million Brazilian customers in this segment. It is worth mentioning that the novelty is similar to that of Banco Original, which launched a utility token. Until then, the Original product allows its use in its benefits platform.

In this sense, the Nubank informed that it will invite customers to be part of the Nucoin project discussions and other topics related to the Web. According to fintech, the token will launch on Ethereum together with Polygon.

It is worth mentioning that blockchain began to be used by several cryptocurrency projects because it is faster and more economical.

Nubank cryptocurrency market

O Nubank recently announced a new area for buying and selling Cryptocurrencies in its app. Now, Nubank Cripto allows customers to trade with the most demanded currencies in the world, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

The negotiation process can be carried out through the fintech application itself. According to fintech, the objective is to facilitate people’s access to the cryptocurrency market, which is still little explored in Brazil.

The minimum value for trading cryptocurrencies is R$1. In addition, coins can be purchased partially. It is worth mentioning that, after the sale of the cryptocurrency, the money falls directly into the user’s account.

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Nubank?

The feature is now available to all fintech customers. If it still hasn’t appeared in the app, try to update it. See how to buy cryptocurrencies through Nubank below:

Access the Nubank app and click on “Crypto”; Choose between Bitcoin and Ether; Read the Terms and Conditions and accept; Enter your password; Enter the amount you want to invest; Check the amount of cryptos and confirm the purchase; Enter your password again and you’re done!

PIX limit can go through adjustments

The limits on the value of daily and nightly transfers made with Pix do Nubank can be adjusted by customers. The settings can be made through the option “My Pix Limits”. The tool brings more security to users, considering that Pix has also become the target of scams.

The process is quite simple. See the step by step below:

First, go to the app Nubank; Also, on the home page, select “Pix Area”; Then tap on “Configure Pix” and then choose “My Pix Limits”; Once this is done, click on “Edit” and set the desired limits, both for daytime and nighttime periods; Enter your password to confirm the transaction; Finally, wait for the necessary time for the change to take place, which can take from 24 to 48 hours.