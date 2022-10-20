Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis make statement to deny ex-nanny

Olivia Wilde and the ex, Jason Sudeikis, made a rare joint statement after a former nanny for the former couple revealed some stories about Sudeikis and Wilde’s boyfriend Harry Styles. The actors criticized their alleged nanny for ‘making up false stories’ about them.

According to the Daily Mail, they came together to respond to comments that the actor had discovered Syles messages on Olivia’s Apple Watch in November 2020.

The nanny claimed the texts revealed that Wilde, 38, was having an affair with her “Don’t Worry Darling” protagonist, 10 years her junior.

He further stated that ‘several days later Sudeikis was heartbroken when he saw Wilde making his ‘special’ salad dressing on his way to see the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer.

“The night she went out with her salad, Jason stalked her, filming her at home,” the former nanny claimed. “She was saying, ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said, ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?’

The nanny continued, “So Jason came out and lay under her car so she wouldn’t get out. She got in the car to reverse, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t get out. She went back into the house and he went in, back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late to see Harry.’”

Now the two have denied these comments by the former nanny, dismissing everything and accusing the information of ‘completely inaccurate’.

“Our relationship ended long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Sadly, Jason and I had a very bumpy road and we officially dissolved our relationship at the start of the pandemic,” said Olivia Wilde.

RELATIONSHIP

Olivia Wilde spoke for the first time of some narratives about his relationship with Harry Styles, with whom he has been dating for a year. And the actress continues to try to protect her privacy. The couple is very discreet about their relationship, and Olivia prefers to keep it that way, mainly because she’s having one of the happiest moments of her life.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, which she is on the cover of, Olivia was asked if she would like to talk about the commotion she caused when she started dating ex-One Direction, especially the sexist criticism she faces when dating someone 10 years her junior.

She told the publication: “Obviously, it’s very tempting for you to want to correct a false rumor. But I think you realize that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think of you. The only thing that matters is what’s real, who loves you and who you love.”

“[Noto que] Over the past 10 years, as a society, we have valued the opinions of strangers much more than those of those closest to us. I’m happier than ever. And I’m healthier than ever, it’s wonderful to feel that.”

