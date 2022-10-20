“Paint a climate”: allies believe Bolsonaro’s apology video was ‘shot in the foot’

For campaign coordination, video gave opponents more ammunition. Marketing strategists said case should be closed

247 – The campaign of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) assesses that the video with an “apology” in relation to the speech with a pedophile nature aimed at Venezuelan girls, was a shot in the foot.

According to journalist Igor Gadelha, from Metrópoles, campaign strategists believe that the video released this Tuesday (18), with a fake ambassador from Venezuela, brought the case back into the spotlight, giving opponents more ammunition to attack the candidate for election. re-election. In the coordinators’ view, the matter should be considered closed.

>>> Bolsonaro and Michelle’s apology has a fake Venezuelan ambassador, appointed by Guaidó

“Based on this diagnosis, members of the Bolsonaro campaign communication defend that the video with the excuses is not taken to social networks, nor to the free electoral time on TV”, says an excerpt from the report.

