“Paint a climate”: allies believe Bolsonaro’s apology video was ‘shot in the foot’

Admin 9 hours ago News Leave a comment 3 Views

For campaign coordination, video gave opponents more ammunition. Marketing strategists said case should be closed




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Dressed as a unicorn, doctor announces remission of child’s cancer

At a hospital in New York (USA), doctors have a tradition of celebrating the end …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved