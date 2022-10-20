Palmeiras, Fla and Athletico are nominated for the best club of the year

Three Brazilian clubs compete for the “Men’s Club of the Year” award at the Globe Soccer Awards, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Palmeiras (SP), Flamengo (RJ) and Athletico (PR).

The list was released today, 20, by the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai sports council that organizes the annual “Globe Soccer Gala” awards. It will be the 13th edition of the event – the first was held in 2010.

Several categories are included in the Dubai D’or (as it is popularly known, in allusion to the Golden Ball and FIFA The Best), as the best player in the world, best coach, president and agent, men’s and women’s club of the year, Maradona award, among others.

For women’s football, there are ten teams nominated for the club of the year, without any Brazilian, only European: Arsenal-ING, Barcelona-ESP, Bayern Munich-ALE, Chelsea-ING, Juventus-ITA, Lyon-FRA, Paris Saint-Germain -FRA, Real Madrid-ESP, Roma-ITA and Wolfsburg-ALE.

The winners will be decided on November 17, three days before the official opening of the World Cup in Qatar.

In addition to the Brazilians, two more South American clubs (Boca Juniors and River Plate) are vying for the position of best club in the world. Al-Hilal, In total, twenty clubs compete for the award. Last year’s winner was Chelsea, from England, champions of the Champions League for the 2020/21 season.

Check out the complete list:

Ajax-HOL, Al-Hilal, Atletico-PRBayern Munich-ALE, Boca Juniors, Eintracht Frankfurt-ALE, Feyenoord-HOL, FlamengoLiverpool-ING, Manchester City-ING, Milan-ITA, palm treesParis Saint-Germain-FRA, Porto-POR, Rangers-ESC, Real Madrid-ESP, River Plate, Roma-ITA, Villarreal-ESP and Wydad.