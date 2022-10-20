Palmeiras has a certain embezzlement against Avaí and Abel Ferreira awaits a signal from the DM about away due to injury

After a Monday off, the Palestinian squad reappeared this Tuesday (18) and started preparing for the duel against Avaí. The match, valid for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão, takes place next Saturday (22), at Allianz Parque. Abel Ferreira commanded a team with the participation of U-20 athletes from palm treeshowever, the holders and players who need a special recovery, were referred to a regenerative training.

Palmeiras will not count on defender Murilo in the match against the Santa Cataria team, as the defender received the third yellow card and will be suspended. The immediate replacement for the shirt 26 of Verdão should be Luan, who takes the spot to close the Alviverde defense alongside Gustavo Gómez. The information is from Globo Esporte.

However, if he loses a name in the defense, Abel Ferreira wins the return of Ron, who did not play in Choque-Rei due to being suspended. The doubt for the match is on account of Bruno Tabata. The player was also left out of the match against São Paulo because he had a problem with myalgia in his left thigh.

However, the Palmeiras that goes to the field to distance itself even more in the leadership must have the probable lineup against Avaí: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron.