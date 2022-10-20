Paquetá reassures after shoulder injury and projects return: ‘Just a scare’

Midfielder Lucas Paquetá reassured fans about the ligament injury to his collarbone he suffered during the week. The West Ham Brazilian used his social media to announce that he is fine and that “it was a scare”. In addition, he projected his return to the lawns in two weeks.

“Good evening everyone. In West Ham’s last game against Southampton, I had an injury to my right collarbone. I had an exam today and it was found to have a ligament injury. I’m fine, it was just a scare. In the next 2 weeks I’ll be back and soon I’ll be on the field with the Hammers!!! Thank you all for the messages!”, he wrote on Instagram.

Paquetá became an embezzlement for the team and did not play in today’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, in the English Championship.

One month before the start of the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar, the injury to the holder of Tite’s team generated concern for Brazilian fans. However, the test results showed that the problem is not serious. UOL Esporte found that Paquetá heard from experts that the episode should not interfere with his likely participation in the event.

The midfielder’s situation is similar to that of his teammate and Premier League rival, Richarlison. The Tottenham player injured his left calf last weekend and cried for fear of losing the Cup. But, as in the case of Paquetá, the striker should return to the pitch in November.

While recovering, both selectables await the official call-up of the canary team. Tite’s coaching staff will announce the final list for the event on November 7th.