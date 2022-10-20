Pedro made a gesture in pounds: understand the meaning

Striker Pedro opened the scoring in the second game of the Copa do Brasil final between Flamengo and Corinthians, played today (19), at Maracanã. In his celebration, the number 21 of the Rubro-Negro sent a message in Libras, the Brazilian Sign Language.

The Libras interpreter Marcelo Guti translated to UOL Esporte that Peter’s message means: “Jesus is the way, the truth and the life”. The phrase is a biblical passage found in ‘John 14:6’.

After the whistle signaling the end of the initial stage, Pedro spoke to Rede Globo’s broadcast about Fla’s performance and also about his celebration.

“Very happy with the team’s first half. We played a great game. I said in Libras that ‘Jesus is the way, the truth and the life’. I am happy with this celebration, I hope everyone can receive this message”, he highlighted.

The first game of the Copa do Brasil decision, at Neo Química Arena, ended in a draw by 0 to 0. With the partial 1 to 0 on the scoreboard, Fla is winning its fourth title of the tournament.

pounds in celebration

This was not the first time that the Fla forward used sign language when celebrating a goal. Religious, Pedro began to include messages in pounds after attending a service at his church that featured deaf and dumb people.

“They went up to make a choir in pounds and it touched me a lot and I felt in my heart that I should make this celebration to include all of them. It was a very cool moment, I saw comments from people who were moved by these celebrations”, said the player, to UOL, in an interview in early September.

Digital influencer Malu Paris, a flamengo player and deaf, valued the striker’s celebration by scoring in the decisive match. “It’s inclusion! Pedro has been doing this for a while and he always warms up Flamengo’s deaf fans, which are not small. It means a lot to our community”, she celebrated.