Photographer finds giant squid floating off the coast of Tenerife, Spain; see images

A giant squid was found floating dead in the sea off the coast of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Spain. With approximately three meters in length, the animal was located by photographer and nature researcher Teo Lucas and taken to the Spanish Institute of Oceanography for investigations.

“Most research animals come from the stomach contents of sperm whales or are specimens washed ashore and are therefore in very poor and often incomplete condition,” said Jon Ablett, who is responsible for curating the molluscs and cephalopods at the Natural History Museum in London, in an interview with Newsweek.

The animal was found on October 8 almost intact. The only missing part was the tip of one of its tentacles, which may have been bitten by the animal that killed it.

According to the Society for the Study of Cetaceans of the Canary Archipelago, known as SECAC, the mollusk was young and that adults could grow a lot. In a post on Facebook, they stated that the adult animal can reach about 20 meters.

“The giant squid scientifically named Architeuthis dux is believed to reach up to 12 meters in length at the mature stage,” said Ablett, who adds:

“And the colossal squid Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni can reach an even greater size in terms of mass and possibly also in length, although no one has yet found a fully mature specimen.”

According to Ablett, a 2013 study estimated that up to 131 million giant squids are eaten by sperm whales, their biggest predator, each year.