Player explains himself after showing genitalia in a match in Colombia

Independiente Santa Fe defender Geisson Perea explained himself after showing his private parts in a game in the Colombian Championship last Sunday (16).

In an interview with “Win Sports”, Perea said he had no intention of showing his genitals. According to the player, he went to fix his shorts and committed the faux pas.

“I use this space to explain myself. The situation is quite uncomfortable at the moment. At no time did I want to show my private parts. I went to try to adjust the lycra [do calção], I never wanted to show my private parts. When I’m on the field, I worry about competing, I don’t even think about the cameras, if they’re monitoring me. When you’re on the field of play, what you want is to win.”

“What you want is for your integrity to be respected. I won’t respond when I’m criticized on the field [por esse episódio], but I ask for respect for my integrity and my values. This move caused concerns in my family, in my parents. It wasn’t like they say,” he continued.

On social media, several fans raised the hypothesis that the defender would have shown his penis in protest to the referee, who had called a foul against his team.

The controversial move came three minutes into the match. The game referee did not notice the act and Geisson Perea stayed on the field until the end of the confrontation, without being warned. On that occasion, Santa Fe lost 2-1 to Jaguares de Córdoba.