Pope Francis is attacked on social media for praising ‘those who break bread’

O Pope Francis used social networks last Sunday, 16, to praise those who share ‘bread with the hungry’. The publication of the Sante Padre was accompanied by #WorldFoodDay, however, the representative of the Catholic Church was the target of aggressive comments made by Brazilians.

“Almighty God richly bless those who share bread with bread with the hungry #WorldFoodDay,” the account posted. Pope Francis.

In the comments, different offenses were recorded in Tweets in Portuguese. “May the mighty hand of God fall upon you, this pope does not represent me. John Paul II Pope respected and loved,” wrote one account.

attacks

Another user replied to the Pope with: “God forgive me, but you must not be blessed lately…”

Other Twitter accounts also took advantage of the Tweet to ask the Pope to speak out ‘with what is happening in Nicaragua. And that the Argentine people are passing into Fernandes’ hands.

Other profiles also responded to the Tweet with accusations: “You said that God doesn’t exist, what then?” wrote one user. “Like the division of Vatican bank assets?” asked another.

A netizen also asked questions about the Pope Francis: “Have you, in your position and income, shared bread with the most needy?”

Faced with the attacks, many netizens countered the published offenses. “Lord, forgive those who are blinded by political fanaticism and lose all their values ​​to follow their intellectual dominator. May the next generations receive more formal and informal education so that this does not happen again,” replied one account.

As reported by the website Aventuras na História, with the presidential election race in Brazil, the archbishop Dom Odilo Scherer was the target of offensive comments on Twitter when he published a reflection on the current political violence. He even had to explain that the red dress has no connection with political ideologies.

Below, we separate Tweets that show the attacks that Pope Francis was targeted last Sunday, 16.

May the mighty hand of God fall on you, this pope does not represent me. John Paul II Pope respected and loved. — 🇺🇸Jacquelinesulz🇺🇸 (@jacquelinesulz) October 16, 2022

For Ortega, who prevents aid to the hungry who do not support him, Mr. won’t say anything?https://t.co/WWH1jecyhQ — Nelson Zornitta 🇧🇷🇺🇦 #StopPutin (@NelsonZornitta) October 17, 2022

God forgive me, but you must not be blessed lately… — Carla B. Zoccoli-BRAZIL UNTIL I DIE (@zoccolicb) October 16, 2022

Is the Vatican dividing? — Nando Catarino 2️⃣2️⃣ 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@nando_catarino) October 16, 2022

Take a stand with what is happening in Nicaragua.

And what the Argentine people are going through in the hands of Fernandes. — Vander (@Vanders51025720) October 16, 2022

And Nicaragua? Any news on your position? — Ligia Fraiha (@FraihaLigia) October 17, 2022