Portal reveals more details of São Paulo’s alleged interest in Ganso

One of the main highlights of Fluminense in the season, Ganso had his name recently linked to São Paulo, a club he defended between 2012 and 2016. This Wednesday, the Lance newspaper portal brought more details of the alleged interest on the part of Tricolor paulista.

According to the website, the chance of a return of the shirt 10 to the São Paulo club is very small. Also according to Lance, people from the staff of Ganso consulted São Paulo about the possibility of a return to the city.

This matter was taken up for discussion by Rogério Ceni’s technical committee. Having a natural guard midfielder is one of the positions indicated by the coach as lacking in a planning meeting held last week, at the Barra Funda CT. Both came to work together at São Paulo, but Ganso’s style is far from the former goalkeeper’s admiration and what he thinks of football as a coach.

There is approval for the need for casting parts for next year. Nonetheless, Fluminense, as revealed by NETFLU, has no intention of getting rid of shirt 10. Also, your contract runs until the end of next year. To have the player, São Paulo would need to make an investment, which practically makes the negotiation unfeasible.