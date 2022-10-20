Pressured to leave government, UK prime minister summons supervisor of internal elections | World

Under strong pressure from her own party to resign, British Prime Minister Liz Truss called this Thursday (20) the chairman of her party’s committee responsible for calling new internal elections.

If Truss resigns, the Conservative Party, which is in charge of the country, can choose a new leader. It was through internal elections that Truss replaced former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 5 September.

This morning, the prime minister summoned Graham Brady, the director of the 1922 Committee, the Conservative Party group responsible for the party’s internal elections. – in parliamentary regimes, it is the party that wins the general elections that nominates the prime minister of the country.

Even recently in power, Liz Truss has already been under strong pressure to resign because of a controversial economic plan that has generated revolt in the market and within her own party.

The plan called for a broad and severe tax cut in the country and, in parallel, a billion-dollar loan to cover the hole in public accounts. The proposal was very poorly received within its own government and by the market, at a time when the UK inflation topped 10% – highest in 40 years.

Earlier, the UK government denied that Truss will leave the government before the plan’s implementation date of October 31, and the prime minister’s spokesman reaffirmed that she will fulfill her term.

Over the week, however, the queue of parliamentarians and members of Truss’s own party asking for the current leader’s departure grew. According to the British press, half of the members of the Conservative Party, the acronym that the prime minister deals with, support the resignation.

Last week, the new leader lost two ministers: Finance, responsible for the controversial plan, and Interior, Suella Braverman, who resigned on Wednesday (19).

The departure of Braverman, considered the most hardline of the Truss government, accelerated and deepened the crisis. And the new finance minister decided to completely redo the economic plan.

“The prime minister has lost control of the government and the confidence of Conservative lawmakers. For the good of the country, she needs to step down,” said Representative Steve Double, of Truss’s own party.

Liz Truss Appointed Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth

The entry of Liz Truss into the government also took place in a turbulent way. Truss replaced Boris Johnson, who resigned after a series of scandals involving his participation in private parties during the UK’s lockdown period and the allegations of sexual abuse by two high positions in his government.

After a disputed internal election, the Conservative Party elected Truss to replace Johnson.