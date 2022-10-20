Promotion brings iPhone 14 and 14 Pro with free MagSafe charger [TEMPO LIMITADO] » iPhone Blog

You decided to buy the new iPhone 14 or 14 Pro and looking for a good place to secure yours?
On Apple’s website it is always the most expensive value. So it’s usually best to look for in other trusted places to see if you can find momentary promotions or opportunities.
That’s why the iPhone Blog helps you find the best deals by putting together a list of where to look for you.
Which model should I choose?
Have you already decided that you want to buy one of the newly released iPhones, but you still don’t know which one is best for you? We’ve done some articles here with the comparison between the models and everything that it brings.
See the differences and decide:
promotions
This week there’s a special promotion that gives away a MagSafe chargerboth on the iPhone 14 and on the Pro models.
At the Apple store you can find this same charger sold separately for R$ 484.00. So it’s a great opportunity.
This is a limited-time promotion and MagSafe may run out of stock at any time. So if you’re already thinking about buying a new iPhone, be quick so as not to miss the toast.
iPhone 14 + MagSafe
- iPhone 14 – 128GB – Purple: BRL 6,839.10 in cash on Pix
- iPhone 14 – 256GB – Star: BRL 7,739.10 in cash on Pix
iPhone 14 Pro + MagSafe
- iPhone 14 Pro – 128GB – Space Black: BRL 8,549.10 in cash on Pix
- iPhone 14 Pro – 256GB – Star: BRL 7,739.10 in cash on Pix
- iPhone 14 Pro – 256GB – Space Black: BRL 9,449.10 in cash on Pix
- iPhone 14 Pro – 256GB – Deep Purple: BRL 9,449.10 in cash on Pix
- iPhone 14 Pro – 512GB – Space Black: BRL 11,249.10 in cash on Pix
- iPhone 14 Pro – 512GB – Deep Purple: BRL 11,249.10 in cash on Pix
- iPhone 14 Pro – 1ALSO – Space Black: BRL 13,049.10 in cash on Pix
iPhone 14 Pro Max + MagSafe
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – 128GB – Deep Purple: BRL 9,449.10 in cash on Pix
- iPhone 14 Pro – 256GB – Golden: BRL 10,349.10 in cash on Pix
- iPhone 14 Pro – 512GB – Golden: BRL 12,149.10 in cash on Pix
And the accessories?
Other cheaper iPhone models
Want to take advantage of the launch of the iPhone 14 to buy an earlier model at a better price?
