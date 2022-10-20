Promotion brings iPhone 14 and 14 Pro with free MagSafe charger [TEMPO LIMITADO] » iPhone Blog

You decided to buy the new iPhone 14 or 14 Pro and looking for a good place to secure yours?

On Apple’s website it is always the most expensive value. So it’s usually best to look for in other trusted places to see if you can find momentary promotions or opportunities.

That’s why the iPhone Blog helps you find the best deals by putting together a list of where to look for you.

Which model should I choose?

Have you already decided that you want to buy one of the newly released iPhones, but you still don’t know which one is best for you? We’ve done some articles here with the comparison between the models and everything that it brings.

See the differences and decide:

promotions

This week there’s a special promotion that gives away a MagSafe chargerboth on the iPhone 14 and on the Pro models.

At the Apple store you can find this same charger sold separately for R$ 484.00. So it’s a great opportunity.

This is a limited-time promotion and MagSafe may run out of stock at any time. So if you’re already thinking about buying a new iPhone, be quick so as not to miss the toast.

iPhone 14 + MagSafe

iPhone 14 – 128 GB – Purple: BRL 6,839.10 in cash on Pix

BRL 6,839.10 in cash on Pix iPhone 14 – 256 GB – Star: BRL 7,739.10 in cash on Pix

iPhone 14 Pro + MagSafe

iPhone 14 Pro – 128 GB – Space Black: BRL 8,549.10 in cash on Pix

BRL 8,549.10 in cash on Pix iPhone 14 Pro – 256 GB – Star: BRL 7,739.10 in cash on Pix

BRL 7,739.10 in cash on Pix iPhone 14 Pro – 256 GB – Space Black: BRL 9,449.10 in cash on Pix

BRL 9,449.10 in cash on Pix iPhone 14 Pro – 256 GB – Deep Purple: BRL 9,449.10 in cash on Pix

BRL 9,449.10 in cash on Pix iPhone 14 Pro – 512 GB – Space Black: BRL 11,249.10 in cash on Pix

BRL 11,249.10 in cash on Pix iPhone 14 Pro – 512 GB – Deep Purple: BRL 11,249.10 in cash on Pix

BRL 11,249.10 in cash on Pix iPhone 14 Pro – 1 ALSO – Space Black: BRL 13,049.10 in cash on Pix

iPhone 14 Pro Max + MagSafe

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 128 GB – Deep Purple: BRL 9,449.10 in cash on Pix

BRL 9,449.10 in cash on Pix iPhone 14 Pro – 256 GB – Golden: BRL 10,349.10 in cash on Pix

BRL 10,349.10 in cash on Pix iPhone 14 Pro – 512 GB – Golden: BRL 12,149.10 in cash on Pix

And the accessories?

Other cheaper iPhone models

Want to take advantage of the launch of the iPhone 14 to buy an earlier model at a better price?

