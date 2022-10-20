THE Sony Pictures made it official this Wednesday (19) that the filming of O protector 3 began to be made and also revealed the first images of the cast on the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy. In them, the main actors of the sequence appear: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and Gaia Scodellaroalong with the franchise director, Antoine Fuqua. See below:

Protector 3 begins shooting and reveals cast footage; Look 1 out of 4

There is still no synopsis released for The Protector 3. Fuqua returns to the role after signing the two previous features of the franchise, from 2014 and 2018.

In The protector, Washington plays former CIA agent Robert McCall, who becomes something of a vigilante after retirement, always seeking revenge on behalf of society’s weak and downtrodden. The franchise was loosely inspired by the 1980s TV series of the same name, recently adapted by CBS with Queen Latifah in the lead role as Robyn McCall.

the protector 3 has a script by the franchise veteran Richard Wenkand the premiere forecast is for September 1, 2023.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.