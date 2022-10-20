Psychologists from Campo Grande will be honored by the Chamber on Wednesday

On the date, the honorees will receive the Maria Solange Felix Pereira Medal – (photo: reproduction)

Councilors of the Municipality of Campo Grande promote, on Wednesday, October 19, at 7 pm, a Solemn Session in honor of Psychologist’s Day. The ceremony was proposed by councilor Ronilço Guerreiro, third secretary of the House of Laws, being instituted by Law n. 5,218/13 and by Resolutions 1,232/16 and 1,233/16.

The honor is awarded to a professional duly registered with the Regional Council of Psychology, who has distinguished himself in his area of ​​expertise. On the date, the honorees will receive the Maria Solange Felix Pereira Medal, established by Resolution 1,233/16, in honor of the psychologist who left several contributions to the area as a master, author and co-author of several publications.

The formal sessions have been temporarily suspended at the Casa de Leis, since March 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, only the ceremony was held to commemorate the 123rd anniversary of Campo Grande. In the previous two years, these traditional city anniversary tributes were adapted to avoid crowds. Also, during the pandemic period, ordinary sessions (for voting on projects) were maintained without interruption and Public Hearings were also promoted, always with online broadcasts.

Service – The Solemn Session of the Day of the Psychologist takes place on Wednesday, October 19, at 7 pm, in the Oliva Enciso Plenary, at the headquarters of Casa de Leis, located at Avenida Ricardo Brandão, n. 1600, Jatiuca Park neighborhood.

Check out the list of honorees below:

BETINHO – GEICE GABRIELA CHAMANI ALMANZA and SANDRA REGINA SOARES

BETO AVELAR – DANYELLA DOS SANTOS CABRAL and JESSICA SANTANA SILVA

CAMILA JARA – EDUARDO GODOY DA ROCHA and KAROLINE MOREIRA DE OLIVEIRA

CARLOS AUGUSTO BORGES, CARLÃO – LARISSA MENEZES DE ALCANTARA and RONILÇO CRUZ DE OLIVEIRA

CLODOILSON PIRES – PALOMA UJACOW MARTINS RODRIGUES and SIRLENE CAMPOS FRANCO DA SILVA

COLONEL ALÍRIO VILLASANTI – ELODIA HERMINIA MALDONADO and RENAN DA CUNHA SOARES JUNIOR

DELE PINHEIRO – ADRIANA MARTINS MOTTA and LÉA CONCEIÇÃO GARCIA

DR. NEVER – FRANCINE DAMIN and MICHELI PERES REZENDE

DR. LOESTER – RUTH VIEIRA DOS SANTOS MESQUITA and ELENISE ROLDAN MELGAREJO DAMASCENO

DR. SANDRO – ALBA MARIA DOS REIS and ANA CRISTINA LIMA ESPINDOLA GERALDI

DR. VICTOR ROCHA – MARILENE KOVALSKI, MARCIO LUIZ DE SOUZA GODOY and WALKES JACQUES VARGAS

EDU MIRANDA – LAURA ADRIANA DA SILVA HOZANO GUSSO and JOLENE CRISTINA FERREIRA DE OLIVEIRA BEZERRA

GILMAR DA CRUZ – JOÃO PAULO RIBEIRO and MARIENE LUCIA FERREIRA NAEGELI

OTÁVIO TRAD – ADRIANO LUIZ PARDO and ALINE CURZEL DA SILVA

PAPY – CLAUDIA TERUEL BERGAMO RIBEIRO and GIOVANA LEITE DE ABREU

JUARI PROFESSOR – PAOLA NOGUEIRA LOPES EVANGELISTA and MARINA CASTANA FENNER

PROFESSOR RIVERTON – FERNANDA MAZZA ANACHE and JULIANA ROSA DA SILVA E SOUZA

RONILÇO WARRIOR – CLAUDIA TEREZINHA SILVA DE PINHO and PRISCILA BAUERMEISTER DE ARAUJO KORSACK

TABOSA – GILSE MARIA TEDESCO DE CARVALHO and MAURO CORSINI REZENDE DA COSTA

VALDIR GOMES – DAIANE GÖEDERT and DANNIELLY CASTRO DOS SANTOS MOTTI

WILLIAM MAKSOUD – VANESSA CRISTINA SILVA FERREIRA VACARI and LUCIENE SOARES DE SOUZA CAXIAS

ZÉ DA PHARMACIA – KAMILLA TALYTA ANUNCIATO DE LIMA and JESSICA WUNDERLICH LONGO

TOWN HALL -TANIA ROCHA NASCIMENTO

-ANA SANDRA FERNANDES ARCOVERDE NÓBREGA

– MARIA DE FATIMA VAZ DOS SANTOS