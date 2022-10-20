Putin decrees martial law in annexed regions in Ukraine

posted on 10/20/2022 06:00



(credit: Sergei Ilyin/Sputnik/AFP)

For the first time since World War II, Russia has introduced martial law — the measure limits individual freedoms, imposes restrictions on movement and gives authorities superpowers. The decree covers Donetsk and Luhansk (east) and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson (southeast), regions illegally annexed by Moscow at the end of September, after referendums organized by the occupation forces. “I signed a decree to introduce martial law in these four entities of the Russian Federation,” Russian President Vladimir Putin declared during a videoconference meeting with his Security Council. “Furthermore, in the current situation, I consider it necessary to give additional powers to the leaders of all Russian regions.”

Under the terms of the decree, security sector agencies in the four regions have three days to submit specific proposals on how martial law will take effect. Putin also ordered an “economic mobilization” in six Russian provinces bordering Ukraine, as well as Sevastopol and the Crimean peninsula, which was integrated into Russia in 2014. “We work to solve very complex and large-scale tasks to ensure a reliable future.” for Russia, the future of our people,” added the Kremlin chief. Putin’s announcement comes on the day that Ukraine celebrated the military advance in occupied areas, mainly in Kherson, and in which the air defense system managed to thwart new bombings against Kiev.

According to Putin, “Kiev refuses to recognize the will of the population, rejects any proposal for negotiation, the shooting continues and civilians are dying.” He denounced Volodymyr Zelensky’s government for using “terrorist methods” and assured that Russia had prevented further attacks on infrastructure, including nuclear power facilities. “They are sending groups of saboteurs into our territory,” he said.

In a statement, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry accused Russia of initiating a “new phase of terror” in “temporarily occupied” territories. “The announcement of the so-called martial law (…) aims to suppress the resistance of the residents of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, who oppose the Russian occupation. (…) Putin’s decree is null and void . It has no legal consequences for Ukraine and its citizens.” Also yesterday, US President Joe Biden acknowledged that Putin is in an “incredibly difficult” position in Ukraine.

Director of the non-governmental organization Eurasia Democracy Initiative (in Kiev), Peter Zalmayev explained to the Courier that Putin is worried about the possibility of losing control of Kherson very soon. He recalls that other areas occupied by Kremlin troops are under increasingly intense siege by Ukrainian forces. “Putin is trying to stop some kind of terrorist attack or guerrilla activity behind the front lines, as well as sabotage. It is a desperate measure designed to send a message to the leaders of the four Moscow-designated regions and to the population that the president Russian remains in charge,” he commented.

For Zalmayev, the enactment of martial law should not be of any practical use in helping Russia’s military efforts. “Ukraine maintains a strategic initiative in the war. Kherson’s release should take place soon. So much so that Russian military commanders have started to evacuate around 50,000 civilians from the region. Putin’s soldiers will likely use these people as human shields,” he said. Zalmayev warns that the removal of Kherson’s population constitutes a war crime. “Hundreds of thousands of citizens of eastern Ukraine were sent to remote parts of Russia, including children.”





anti-aircraft defense

Yesterday afternoon, the sound of several explosions in the sky echoed in Kiev. Sports journalist Oleksandr Proshuta, 31, lives in the Troeschyna neighborhood on the left bank of the Dnipro River. He told the Correio that, around 1 pm (7 am in Brasília), he heard loud bangs and became aware of the action of Ukrainian fighter jets and the anti-missile defense system. “In about three minutes, we heard explosions over several districts of the capital. We also saw smoke through the window. There were about six explosions in different places,” he reported.

According to Proshuta, the sounds perceived yesterday were different from those when Russian missiles hit their targets. “The anti-aircraft sirens sounded and were active for longer than usual. Today was very noisy. Yesterday (Tuesday), two power plants were destroyed in bombing, and we were without electricity for several hours”, he said, while waiting in a bomb shelter. He expects the country to receive fighter jets from Poland soon. “For us, the fact that the missile defense worked today (yesterday) is a great relief.

Removal of civilians

Vladimir Saldo, head of the Russian occupation administration in Kherson, confirmed the beginning of the removal of residents from the city as Ukrainian forces approached, and promised that Russian soldiers “will fight to the death”.

“From today, all the power structures that are in the city, the civil and military administration and all the ministries, will also be moved to the left bank of the Dnipro River,” he told the Rossiya-24 channel. Russian media released images of civilians getting on rafts to cross the river. “It is planned to evacuate between 50,000 and 60,000 people,” he added.

prized courage

Yesterday, the European Parliament awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Conscience 2022 to “the courageous people of Ukraine, represented by its president, elected leaders and civil society”, announced the incumbent of the legislature, Roberta Metsola. are fighting on the ground. For those who have been forced to flee. For those who have lost loved ones and friends. For all those who resist and fight for their beliefs”, said the President of the European Parliament, announcing the choice in the Chamber in Strasbourg. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his joy at the award of the prestigious award and praised his people, who fight for “freedom and democracy”. “Ukrainians demonstrate their commitment to the values ​​of freedom and democracy every day on the battlefield against the Russian terrorist state,” Zelensky said on Twitter, insisting that EU support is “very important to Ukraine”. The other finalists for the award were WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the Colombia Truth Commission.

What changes with the decree published by the Kremlin

Mobilization

The authorities will be empowered to carry out mobilization actions in the economic sphere, in terms of “civil defense measures, protection of the population and territories from natural and man-made emergencies”.

military emergencies

The authorities gain the power to “implement measures to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, such as other troops, military formations (…) and the needs of the population”. Martial law makes it possible to reinforce the army.

restrictions

Martial law also makes it possible to apply curfews, limit travel, impose military censorship on telecommunications, ban public meetings and detain foreigners. Strikes are also prohibited.

asset confiscation

For the war effort, authorities can confiscate private property.

security fields

In one of the most controversial points of the measure, residents can be sent to security camps or prisons, “in accordance with the principles and norms generally recognized by international law”.

Impacts in Russia

In Crimea, the Krasnodar Territory and the Russian regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov, authorities will apply “medium alert level”, which will restrict movement and transport. The text also provides for the “temporary resettlement of residents to safe areas.”