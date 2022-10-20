Putin presents Berlusconi with 20 bottles of vodka; European Union says shipping was illegal | World

The European Union condemned on Thursday (20) a gift that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi for his birthday: 20 bottles of vodka.

According to the European Commission – the executive branch of the European bloc – the shipment of vodkas violates European sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, which prohibits the entry of a series of Russian products, including the country’s traditional drink.

At 86, Berlusconi, who left power in Italy after a series of corruption scandals, has returned to the political scene in his country. His party, Forza Italia, is allied with the acronym of the country’s current leader, the also ultra-conservative Giorgia Meloni.

The former Italian leader sparked controversy this week when he said he had reconnected with Putin and recently exchanged “lovely letters” with the Russian leader.

“On my birthday, he sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a very affectionate letter,” Berlusconi said, according to audio released by the LaPresse news agency.

Like most European Union countries, Italy is an ally of Ukraine. Meloni reaffirmed, on Wednesday (19), that his government is pro-NATO and pro-Ukraine.

An EU sanctions package in April included distilled beverages such as vodka in a ban on imports of Russian products. According to a spokesperson for the European Commission, there is no exemption for gifts.

Italy has not yet said whether it will fine Berlusconi for receiving the gift – it is up to each country to implement the sanctions applied by the EU.