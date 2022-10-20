R$420 million jet to land in Brazil for the first time on a global tour





Gulfstream Aerospace announced today, October 19, that the two fully equipped G700 production test aircraft will take off on an extensive world tour to show customers the company’s flagship. The tour will begin shortly after NBAA 2022 (NBAA-BACE) and should also pass through Brazil.

The G700’s world tour will pass through South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, in addition to events such as the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; the Bahrain International Airshow; and the Middle East and North Africa Commercial Aviation Association (MEBAA) Fair in Dubai.

The first fully equipped G700 production test aircraft first flew in April 2021 and was joined by the second aircraft in September last year. Test aircraft feature the only ultragalley (a large kitchen with 3 meters of space; a large suite with fixed bed and large, lighted bathroom with sink and shower; dynamic circadian lighting system; an award-winning new seating design; and the lowest cabin altitude in the industry at 889 m when flying at 41,000 ft (12,497 m).





“These G700 aircraft feature two of the most impressive interiors in business aviation,” said Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream. “After being on display for the industry at NBAA-BACE in Orlando, Florida, the G700 will fly to major events and private displays in 20 cities and six continents as part of our efforts to provide customers with direct access to the aircraft. The strategic route of the G700 world tour reflects the strong demand we are seeing in established markets such as Europe and the Middle East, and in growth markets for us including Southeast Asia, India and Africa.”

The aircraft has a list price of US$80 million, or around R$420 million in current currency exchange rates.