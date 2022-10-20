Radeon RX 7000: AMD will announce graphics cards on November 3

New generation of GPUs will bring the RDNA 3 architecture with promise of more performance and energy efficiency

THE OMG today announced the date on which it will introduce its long-awaited new generation of video cards Radeon RX 7000: November 3rd. The presentation will be broadcast on AMD’s youtube channel at 17:00, Brasília time. According to a press release, company executives will give more details about the new architecture. RDNA 3 of video cards during the event. AMD promises that the new Radeons will deliver “new levels of performance, energy efficiency and functionality for gamers and content creators”.

There aren’t many rumors about AMD’s new GPUs, but the new lineup is speculated to be on the market by the end of November, before the US holiday season. According to the website videocardzthe company is likely to reveal the Radeon 7900 series first, and then the mid-range and high-end versions.

The new generation of GPUs arrives to replace the Radeon RX 6000 series, launched in 2020. In addition, it will clash with Nvidia’s new graphics cards, the recently launched Geforce RTX 40. And AMD will have a lot to prove. in this fight. According to our tests, the Nvidia card delivered twice as much performance as the previous generation in some games. The new DLSS 3 technology made possible jumps of up to 4 times in frames per second.

Adrenaline will accompany the launch event and bring you the main information about the new Radeon 7000. Enjoy and subscribe to our Youtube channel so you don’t miss it.

AMD Radeon 7000 GPUs may support DisplayPort 2.1 interface [RUMOR] Standard specifications were officially announced by VESA this week



…..

Via: Videocardz Source: AMD on Twitter