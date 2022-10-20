Raniel suffers attacks from Sport fans on the networks

The controversial match between Sport and Vasco, last Sunday (16), seems to have no end. Not satisfied with the invasion on the field that caused widespread confusion, fans of the Pernambuco team invaded the social networks of striker Raniel to attack him with hateful messages.

Raniel came in at halftime in place of Nenê and scored Vasco’s equalizing goal, from a penalty, in the final minutes. In the celebration, the player provoked the Sport fans and claimed that his reaction was a response to the insults he received during the first half, when he was on the bench.

But the confusion spilled out of the field onto social media days after the game. Sport fans went to Vasco’s striker’s social media to attack him. Most of the messages touch on a personal problem that Raniel faced throughout his life: drug addiction and alcoholism.

“Vamong like this Raniel has to die suffering. Fucked up without father, mother and son, mired in drugs as he always was in his career. Marginal of a bigger brand that never changed”, wrote a fan of Sport.

“Raniel snorting, noiado place is not in football”, said another.

With the tie, Vasco follows in fourth place, with 56 points, and kept the distance of three points to Sport, which is fifth. Due to the invasion, the Pernambuco team will be judged and runs the risk of losing the starting point, in addition to field control and a fine.