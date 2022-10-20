real case has dual version

Michelle Carter Goes to Suicide Site (Disclosure)

I have already indicated here the great documentary miniseries I love you, now die, which is on HBO Max. If you saw it, you must remember the case of the young woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself. This shocking story became a miniseries with actors and eight episodes. IT IS The Girl from Plainvilleavailable on Lionsgate+the former Starzplay.

Just for you to remember. Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan), nicknamed Coco, was 18 years old and depressed. He met Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning) in Florida and they fell in love. both lived in Massachusetts and, after their first meeting, they rarely saw each other. Dating was virtual.

The fictional miniseries delves much deeper into the couple’s personality. Michelle was a lonely girl, ignored by her peers and trying to be liked at all costs. Coco had no direction in life and had already tried to commit suicide.

Perhaps The Girl from Plainville pass the cloth to Michelle, but, on the other hand, gives her version of the case. If the documentary has two parts, the fictional miniseries abuses time in its long eight chapters. There is a lot of back and forth in time, a narrative that is being used often and that, in my opinion, has had enough.

Elle Fanning was very similar to the real Michelle Carter and delivers an honest performance, with her looks of awe and ambition – a mysterious figure that is difficult to decipher.