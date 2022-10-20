RealTime Big Data releases new survey on 2nd round in Bahia

× Photos: Publicity

RealTime Big Data released this Thursday (20) a new survey on the second round of the Bahia government disputescheduled for the 30th of this month.

The poll shows Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT) with 54% of valid votes, against 46% for ACM Neto (União Brasil). In this scenario, blanks, nulls and undecided are not considered. In the previous survey, published last week, the two candidates were tied at 50%.

In terms of total votes, PT has 52%, compared to 44% for the former mayor of Salvador. Blanks and nulls add up to 2%, as well as those who do not know/did not respond. Last week, Jerônimo (pictured right) and ACM Neto (pictured left) had 47%.

1,200 people were interviewed between the 17th and 18th of October. The margin of error is three percentage points. The research was commissioned by Record and registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BA-02300/2022.

the antagonist adopted as an editorial policy to publish the results of all polls registered with the TSE, to ensure that the reader has access to the various projections and evaluate the performance of each of the institutes that measure the voting intention of the Brazilian voter.

