Record will show the movie Quick Vengeance

Record will show on the Maximum Screen this Saturday (01) the film Rapid Vengeance. Released in 2010, the feature film stars Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Carla Gugino, Maggie Grace, Moon Bloodgood, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Tom Berenger. The feature film was directed by George Tillman, Jr. Tela Máxima will air at 11:15 pm, Brasília time, right after A Fazenda 14.

The movie that will play on Full Screen tells the story of James “Jimmy” Cullen who, upon release from prison, retrieves his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, a gun and a list of names before heading to an office in Bakersfield, California, and killing a man. . He then visits Roy Grone, who gave him the car and gun, and forces him to give him more names. Meanwhile, Cullen is tracked down by Detectives Cicero and Humphries; an assassin known as “Killer” is also hired to kill Cullen.

Cullen locates the second person on his list, Kenneth Tyson, who shoots his own personal snuff movies. After finding and killing Tyson, Cullen gets into a gunfight with Killer in the hallway, but manages to escape. This affects Killer philosophically, and after asking his girlfriend to marry him, he begins to take the task personally. Humphries and Cicero delve into Cullen’s past and discover he was betrayed during a robbery.

Cicero remembers him from a video of his older half-brother Gary’s death filmed by Tyson, which shows an unidentified man shooting Cullen in the head; he barely survives and has a metal plate surgically implanted in his skull. Cullen visits his ex-girlfriend, who knows he is killing those involved in the video.