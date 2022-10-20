Remnants of “Generation 2019” are among the athletes with the most titles in Flamengo’s history | Flamengo

Zico and Júnior lead the ranking of the players who have won the most titles in Flamengo’s history, but the remnants of “Geração 2019” put another cup on the list and approached the top after winning the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday, over the Corinthians.

Galinho and Maestro, icons of the generation that won the World Cup in 1981, have won 13 cups in their curriculum. Two goalkeepers are in second position with 12 titles: Cantarele and César.

With the conquest of the Copa do Brasil, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol, Diego Alves, Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique reach ten cups. Diego Ribas, who arrived at Flamengo in 2016, also won the 2017 Carioca and has 11 trophies in his gallery.

William Arão, who arrived in 2015, also won the 2017 Carioca and has 11 titles in total. The midfielder, who transferred to Fenerbahçe this year, but participated in the current Copa do Brasil campaign (game against Atlético-MG, in Minas).

For the ranking, Carioca’s shift titles were not computed. On the 29th, Flamengo will play in the Libertadores final against Athletico, in Ecuador, and the current generation has the chance to add another cup to their account.

The ranking of players with the most titles:

Zico and Junior: 13 titles Cantarele and César (goalkeeper): 12 titles Leandro, William Arão and Diego Ribas: 11 titles Adílio, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol, Diego Alves, Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique: 10 titles Tita: 8 titles Mozer: 7 titles

