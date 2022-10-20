Renata Fan makes a prejudiced comment about Corinthians fans after the final

Presenter Renata Fan, from Grupo Bandeirantes, made prejudiced comments about Corinthians fans, this Thursday, after the defeat in the final of the Copa do Brasil.

In the company of Denilson “Show”, João Pedro Sgarbi, Ronaldo Giovanelli and Chico Garcia, the presenter introduced the subject of the Corinthians final against Flamengo and wanted to “nudge” Chico Garcia, whose wife is a public figure and Corinthians fan.

“Who warns, friend is. (…) Stop, Chico. You don’t match, Chico. You’re not a hustler, you’re an educated guy, you’re a multipurpose guy. You wanted to be a Corinthians fan to please your wife,” said the presenter on the Jogo Aberto program, on TV Bandeirantes.

Ronaldo Giovanelli, idol and the second goalkeeper who most wore the club’s shirt behind Cássio, was present at the “wheel” of debate and was uncomfortable with the question.

“What’s wrong with being a Corinthians fan? Do not study? Are you bum?“, questioned the goalkeeper after the gaúcha’s speech – see video below.

A declared supporter of Internacional, Renata Fan had already been involved in a controversy with Corinthians fans. In 2017, the presenter went public to apologize for throwing Corinthians shirt on the floor when celebrating a victory for the gaucho team.

Watch Renata Fan’s commentary on “Jogo Aberto”

Renata Fan having prejudiced speeches about the Corinthians fan.pic.twitter.com/IrFMZCpNV6 — SCCP News (@_sccpnews) October 20, 2022

