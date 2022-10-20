Renata Fan mocks Corinthians fans and is criticized on the web

A speech by presenter Renata Fan, from Jogo Aberto, generated controversy with Corinthians fans on social networks. When making a provocation to journalist Chico Garcia for the defeat of Corinthians in the final of the Copa do Brasil, Renata said that cheering for Corinthians “does not match [com ele]” and that Chico “is not a maloqueiro”.
“I warned you: stop, Chico, you don’t match [com o Corinthians], you are not a maloqueiro. You’re a studied guy, a multi-purpose guy. Then you wanted to become a Corinthians fan just to please your wife”, said Renata Fan, being questioned by Ronaldo Giovanelli. “What’s the problem?”, asked the former goalkeeper. On social media, the statement was considered prejudiced, when relating the fact to cheer for Corinthians with a lack of education.
See the moment:
The relationship between being a Corinthians fan and being a ‘maloqueiro’ did not resonate well with fans on social media and the presenter was criticized for the statement.
An assumed gremist, Chico Garcia is married to Corinthian Mila Alves and has already revealed his support for Corinthians at times thanks to his wife. Luna, the couple’s daughter, has already been clicked wearing the alvinegro’s shirt.
Colorada, Renata Fan has a history of controversies involving Corinthians: the presenter has already been sued by striker Jô, when comparing him to a thief after the hand goal against Vasco in 2017. Also in 2017, the blonde threw a shirt from the Corinthians on the ground and received criticism. After the episode, Renata apologized to Fiel. In the case involving Rafael Ramos and Edenílson, Renata came out in defense of Internacional’s midfielder. Subsequently, Ramos was acquitted of the charge.
See the repercussion of Renata Fan’s speech: