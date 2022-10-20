Renato Augusto says he’s proud of Corinthians: “It’s crying today and thinking about the Brazilian again tomorrow” | Corinthians

For shirt 8, the team had the title in their hands, but suffered a turnaround in penalties. Fagner and Giuliano missed their charges. Cássio saved the penalty from Filipe Luís.
– We were superior in the second stage, we drew and we could even have turned. This shows how proud we were in the Copa do Brasil. The title was in our hands. Now it’s time to cry today and think about the Brazilian again tomorrow – said the midfielder.
Renato Augusto cites “pride” and asks for his head held high: “It’s crying today and going back to the Brazilian”
Renato Augusto complains in the final of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo and Coroninthians — Photo: André Durão/ge
Corinthians lost in the first half, with a goal from Pedro. Then, in the final stage, he dominated Flamengo and reached the tie with Giuliano. In penalties, he lost in extra charges.
The runner-up surpasses Corinthians’ budget goal for the Copa do Brasil, which predicted the team qualified until the round of 16.
Best moments: Flamengo 1 (6) x (5) 1 Corinthians for the final of the Copa do Brasil 2022
For the Brazilian Championship, Timão returns to the field on Saturday, at 19h, against Santos, in Vila Belmiro. Corinthians has 54 points, in fifth place.
