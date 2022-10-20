Review | Black Adam (No Spoilers)

As the saying goes that my father used to repeat with some frequency, soft water on hard stone, it hits until it breaks. Dwayne Johnson wanted to because he’s wanted to play Black Adam longer than the DC Cinematic Universe has existed, and considering the power the actor has amassed in Hollywood over the decades by having his name linked to a succession of blockbusters, behold, he finally got it, promising to shake up the foundations of DC Comics’ superhero movies in the process. The film competently directed by Jaume Collet-Serra goes far, far from changing or shaking anything, but it legitimizes the desire of the ex-The Rock to specifically become this superhero (or antihero, maybe villain) using all the bald charisma of the wrestling fighter turned star and delivers a popcorn full of brainless brawl that will please anyone who doesn’t want more than that.

Because that’s what Black Adam is: an origin movie for a super-powered character who just doesn’t have believable adversaries other than the mightiest heroes and villains in the DC Comics pantheon and who are definitely not – in the movie – the ones he has available. to fight, be it Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) or Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), let alone the almost completely useless Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) or, of course, the generic Intergang mercenaries. In fact, the biggest weakness of the feature is to present the Justice Society as no more than an “elite” version of the Suicide Squad, with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) summoning them and Carter Hall (Hawkman), in turn, summoning two seemingly inexperienced, likely first-time heroes, to make up the team in a snap.

Okay, Black Adam needed people to beat, but I consider it a disservice to the Justice Society, DC Comics’ first supergroup, to be presented precisely as a punching bag whose difference to Intergang is the more flashy uniforms (all very beautiful, with the exception of Cyclone, which looks like a cheap carnival costume) and an internal mythology that is very poorly used to the point that any sacrifice that is made during the projection – the main one being completely unnecessary – does not have the slightest dramatic weight. And this bunch of colorful people being punched by Black Adam in the fictional city of Kahndaq detracts precisely from the story of the protagonist who happens to be a character that depends a lot on the combination of Johnson’s physical presence with the director’s ability to create “thoughtful silences” and “triumphal entries and departures” practically every five minutes to actually work.

If you’re curious about the film’s premise, it revolves around Black Adam’s origin five thousand years ago, his disappearance after defeating a tyrant, and, in the present, his resurgence after he is awakened by Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi). , who wants to protect the mighty Crown of Sabbac from the clutches of the Intergang that has dominated and oppressed his country for decades. But my synopsis is particularly simple to avoid spoilers, because, as the story progresses, other information is being added, with the right to twists on top of twists that end up squeezed into a narrative that could – should! – being only of Black Adam, without the participation of the Justice Society whose primary narrative function, in addition to being beaten like a thief, of course, is to inquire about the nature of the protagonist, whether he is a hero or villain, something that could be done in another way. way and perhaps less sledgehammer in the script that insists on explaining everything in detail so that no one has doubts.

Visually, the film holds up well, with consistent, quality CGI, especially considering it’s used generously, and the director’s creative camerawork, notably in high-speed aerial shots through the city streets. The costumes, as I mentioned, are very good, truly dramatic, with Black Adam’s being easily the standout (Doctor Fate’s could even be equivalent if it appeared in full for more than a few milliseconds, as Brosnan must have a contract that he cannot wear a helmet for an entire sequence). Even the soundtrack composed by Lorne Balfe has its interesting moments, although never remarkable.

The problem is that the script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani is a hodgepodge that seems to have been written at different times in production. If, surgically, we could extract the narrative nuclei, I would say that only Black Adam’s origin works, but obviously only when its space is not reduced by the rest. In addition, even considering the whole, the film is strange because it reaches an end that is not its end, immediately after it gains a kind of restart, with the right to a new villain and the undoing of everything that came before. It’s too inorganic to really work, and that makes its little more than two hours feel like a lot longer than that, tiring the viewer who isn’t completely numbed by the endless doses of repeated beating without at least the style and importance given. to her in The Man of Steelso criticized for having half of its minutes only dedicated to the exchange of punches between Kryptonians.

In other words, at the end of the day, the great Black Adam movie that was in this more than decade-long project by Dwayne Johnson ends up being buried by the eagerness to graft a gallery of classic comic book characters and a succession of uninteresting situations and events in let the frantic brawls and twists smother the interesting discussion of what makes a hero a hero. It’s certainly nice to see an actor finally get to do what he’s wanted for so long and it doesn’t get in the way of the fact that this actor is The Rock, someone who has the greatest dramatic quality of making an angry face while breaking everything and everyone around him, from dumb henchmen to nose-up superheroes, but black adam it cannot rise above a generic work of this genre already so full of similar examples.

Note: There’s an important mid-credits scene, but there’s no end-credits scene, so no one has to stay until the theater lights up.

Black Adam (Black Adam – USA, 2022)

Direction: Jaume Collet-Serra

Road map: Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, Pierce Brosnan, Djimon Hounsou, Viola Davis

Duration: 124 min.