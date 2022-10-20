Review | The Walking Dead – 11X19: Variant

SPOILERS of the episode and the series. Read reviews of all episodes of the series here and all of our material from The Walking Dead universe here.

As one reader scored highly in the critical comments of The New Deal, the nostalgic montages of this final stretch of the series are becoming unbearable and, worse, are now being used as a tacky and poor artifice to contextualize the episode’s story. Remember the beginnings of procedural series, where we have compiled to remember or introduce viewers to past events in the series that will gain developments in the episode? Well, those scenes set with Judith’s narration became that.

I hate productions that do that kind of thing. It’s like seeing a spoiler giant in a few seconds, telling us what we will see in the narrative in thematic and dramatic terms. From the moment Eugene gained focus on editing, it was obvious that we would have a story surrounding his dilemma between courage and cowardice that has been portrayed for years without much progression. As expected, the script follows the events of Sebastian’s death in a plot about doing the right thing or surviving.

And, I must say, the execution was a pain. What a boring episode people, with a million close ups, close-ups and characters making long moralistic and expository speeches about their shallow emotions. It’s amazing how the direction of The Walking Dead lost any sense of space, silence and subtlety. the camera does zooms eye-catchers on Eugene’s crying face; each character in the episode gets a monologue or soliloquy; and 80% of the story takes place in closed rooms without much visual zest or dramatic depth – oh, I miss the claustrophobic direction of the prison…

And don’t even want to tell me that this is the result of a political narrative. There’s no political substance to this episode, just melodramas. Incredibly negative how the show fails to even use the sociopolitical premise of the Commonwealth to create sequels of persecution of those in power. We don’t see soldiers chasing Eugene; Rosita goes from a prison to the Church without any problems; and all the interrogation scenes with Mercer don’t have an ounce of distress. The Walking Dead forgot what suspense is!

I managed to see glimpses of good quality, though. The segment of Jerry, Aaron and that pair of uninteresting teenagers has an interesting concept with the perilous trajectory, the quest for Kingdom 2.0 and, well, zombies!! It’s nice to know that the series still remembers them. We even get an evolved version of the creatures, with a zombie that opens doors, climbs and uses weapons. His fight with Aaron is by far the best moment of the episode, and the only part where I felt tension with the direction.

The concept of zombie evolution seems to come a little late on the show, but it brings some life to a repetitive and tightly focused story of shallow drama and corny dialogue about courage, love, and blah blah blah. That’s why I was completely furious when we had a cut of that segment for all the dead zombies. Damn you, almost the entire episode is clogged with unnecessary scenes, while the coolest segment happens almost entirely off-screen. I really wanted to see them fighting the zombies… Anyway, TWD finding new ways to let me down when I’m already expecting disappointment. At least we didn’t have Big Daddy Negan polluting the television.

The Walking Dead – 11X19: Variant | USA, October 16, 2022

Director: Karen Gaviola

Road map: Vivian Tse

Cast: Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan,

Nadia Hilker, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Lynn Collins, Josh Hamilton, Margot Bingham, Laila Robins, Angel Theory, Medina Senghore, Okea Eme-Akwari, Avianna Mynhier, Teo Rapp-Olsson, Gonzalo Menendez, Matt Bushell, Kien Michael Spille, Gustavo Gomez, John Gettier

Duration: 45 min.