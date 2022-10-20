Russia accuses West of pressuring Iran for kamikaze drones in Ukraine

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that the West was seeking to “pressure” Iran with accusations that Moscow uses Tehran-made drones in Ukraine, which Russia and Iran deny.

“Everything that is done today is subordinated to one objective: to put pressure on this country. And for that Washington mobilizes NATO and EU countries to support its position. It is evident,” said the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, at a press conference.

She also called allegations that Russia is using Iranian drones for its offensive in Ukraine “baseless conclusions”.

Earlier in the day, EU member states agreed to sanctions coming into force on Thursday against three individuals as well as an entity accused of supplying Russia with Iranian drones used in Ukraine, the Czech EU presidency announced.

17.Oct.22 – Local residents observe parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone, after a Russian drone strike in Kiev Image: STRINGER/REUTERS

According to a sanctions list seen by AFP before its adoption, the sanctions target the Iranian company Shahed Aviation Industries, linked to the powerful Revolutionary Guards, and three military officers, including General Mohamed Hosein Bagheri, chief of staff of the forces. Iranian navies.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmitro Kuleba, welcomed the European Union’s “rapid” response to impose these sanctions on Twitter. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Monday called for more sanctions against Iran after several attacks blamed on Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

The Ukrainian air force said on Wednesday it had destroyed 223 Iranian drones since mid-September. At the UN, Russia and Iran categorically denied on Wednesday any deliveries of armed drones by Tehran to Moscow, while the EU announced at the same time that it had gathered “evidence” showing that Russian forces use these Iranian weapons in Ukraine.