Santos’ dismissal list leaks on the web and Peixe’s fans go crazy

The publication with the names that should not be followed in Alvinegro Praiano was made by the portal Uol

O saints is getting ready to return to the field for Série A of the Brazilian Championship next Saturday night (22), at 7pm, at home, against Corinthians in a classic valid for the 33rd round of the national league. O Fish is in 11th position with 43 points.

Alvinegro Praiano still dreams of the chance to play in the Copa Libertadores da América in 2023. At the moment, the São Paulo team is four points less than Atlético, in seventh place, and with only two less than América, which is the current eighth place in the national league.

Already thinking about the next season, the team led by coach Orlando Ribeiro has been planning to assemble the squad for next year. Some players did not convince this year and, with that, they have an uncertain future at Santos for next season.

According to information gathered by the reporting team of the Uol Sport, from the current squad, seven players can leave the Peixe squad. These are the right-backs. Auro and Madson, midfielder Balieiro, midfielders Jhohan Julio and Bruno Oliveira and forwards Luan and Bryan Angulo may not be part of the team next year.

Also according to Uol, in addition to these possible exits, Alvinegro Praiano can still sell some players in order to balance the accounts. This move has already been made in the current season and can be done again, as the Club’s financial situation is still not at the best level.