Santos prepares announcement of 1st signing for 2023 and may have home reinforcements; Pirani pulls the news queue

The Fish is already planning the next season and will carry out a reformulation in the cast; the tendency is for many arrivals and departures

the board of saints is already moving behind the scenes with an eye on the dispute of next season. The trend is for the cast to have a series of novelties, with possible departures and arrivals being debated among the members of the high dome. In order not to waste time, the Club must start the planning even before announcing the new football coach and director.

According to information from the UOL Esporte report, the departure “barca” has seven players: the right-backs auro and madsonthe steering wheel Balinesethe socks Jhohan Julius and Bruno Oliveira and the attackers luan and Bryan Angle. In addition to them, the direction is considering selling other athletes, such as goalkeeper John and striker Lucas Braga, to balance finances.

Regarding news for the cast next season, the first reinforcement to be officially announced may be a old acquaintance from the crowd. It’s the midfielder Alison, who has been recovering at CT Rei Pelé from knee surgery. Santos is also looking at using players who will soon return on loan.

The most quoted player to return to Peixe and receive new chances in 2023 is Gabriel Pirani. The 20-year-old midfielder, who is on loan to cuiabá, is highly rated in Vila Belmiro, even though it is currently on the reserve. With the Dourado shirt, the youngster has eight matches, four as a starter, with a goal scored.

In addition to Pirani, who also has a return scheduled for Santos soon are the defender Wagner Leonardothe steering wheels William Maranhão, Jobson and Guilherme Nunesthe socks Anderson Ceará and Lucas Lourenço and the attackers Allanzinho, Felipe Cardoso and raniel. The group will be evaluated and the direction “doesn’t see anyone “unanimous” to be reinstated to the professional squad in 2023“, pointed out the UOL.